It looks like Meghan Markle was never fond of protocols. And after joining the Royal Family, she had to be reminded that there are still protocols o follow when meeting and greeting the Queen.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex had to be reminded of royal protocol by Prince Harry when she greeted the Queen at Trooping the Colour. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry about a year ago, she was still a newcomer to the Royal Family so this error on her part can be forgiven.

Apparently, Meghan made her debut at the Monarch's official birthday just weeks after marrying Prince Harry. But it seems that Harry had to prompt Meghan when to curtsy to the Queen. An unearthed clip shows Meghan asking Harry under her breath: "Do it?"

Harry appears to reply "Yes," according to People.

The Prince then bowed his head to his grandmother.

However, Meghan's prompt did mean she was out of sync with other Royal Family members. We have to say that this little error is quite adorable, and it highlights the Princess fairytale trope that is so popular in movies. But over the past several months, Meghan seems to have grown into her own as a Royal. Though she still seems to have the same disdain for protocols.

Meghan Markle is living at Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess appears to still be on maternity leave, using it as an excuse not to meet US President Donald Trump. Meghan Markle is caring for baby Archie at the cottage, but she might soon return to tend to her Royal duties.