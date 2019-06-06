Meghan Markle seems to be coming into her own as a ruler. The Duchess of Sussex has taken over a realm of her own, or rather a cottage.

Reportedly Meghan Markle "elbowed out" Prince Harry's close friends to take complete control of their lives since they got married last year, a former friend of the Duchess of Sussex has claimed. Meghan Markle has been "ruling the roost" since she married Prince Harry last May, according to TV personality Lizzie Cundy.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Ms. Cundy said: "One thing I have heard is, because I'm friend with a lot of Harry's friends – one is a very close friend – is that she has pushed them all out.....She's ruling the roost."

Ms. Cundy went on to make further claims that are a little unsettling. She said, "This friend, I won't name him, he had Harry on his shoulders in Las Vegas when he got into that trouble.....He was a really good, solid friend – covered for him, everything – he has been elbowed right out."

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has considerable influence on Prince Harry, and the influence has been played out in the press like it was a good thing. It was reported that Prince Harry was a changed man thanks to Meghan Markle, a better man even. However, it seems that Meghan Markle had Prince Harry limit contact with close friends because of their "unsettling influence" on the Duke of Sussex. These are claims by royal sources, but the truth may yet be something else entirely. Meghan Markle has made herself comfortable at Frogmore Cottage, as the Duchess used her maternity leave to avoid meeting President Donald Trump.

Meghan Markle needs her rest but it might not be long before the former actress is back tending to her royal responsibilities. You can check out the video here: