Meghan Markle and Kate Midleton are sisters-in-law, they are family whether they like it not. Kate Middleton has been trying to keep the Royal family together even in the midst of rumours that Prince William cheated on her. And it looks like she has Meghan Markle's support.

Despite their differences, Meghan Markle seems to be supporting Kate when she needs it. The rumours of Prince William cheating on Kate are unfounded, but it still seems to be taking its toll on the Duchess of Cambridge.

Apparently, Meghan Markle has been working on bonding with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton by being there for her after the shocking rumors that Prince William cheated on her made headlines all over the world. Meghan Markle is not letting rumors and the reports of an alleged feud brewing between Kate and herself stop her from being there for her sister-in-law.

"She's let Kate know she supports her and is there for her through anything, like she would anyone else she cares about," a source close to Meghan exclusively told HollywoodLife. "Though she's busy getting prepared and focusing for her own baby, she's loyal so of course she's sticking by her family during this tough time for them." When push comes to shove family is always there for you, Kate Middleton has been trying to heal the alleged rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. It looks like Meghan Markle is trying to reciprocate the gesture.

Meghan Markle's support for Kate Middleton during this trying time could finally mend fences and bring the Royal Family closer together.