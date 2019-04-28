Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not entirely pleased with their Royal wedding it seems. The Royal couple had a spectacular wedding ceremony last year. But it looks like family drama put a dampener on the festivities for Meghan and Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found the run-up to their 2018 royal wedding "very, very difficult" and their big day was "overshadowed" by the antics of the Markle family, a royal expert claims. Well behind the glamour and fairy tale nature of a wedding always lies some drama and ugliness and the Royal wedding was no different apparently.

Channel 5 documentary "Royal Scandals", which aired earlier this month, heard from royal author Katie Nicholl, who said the big day had been "overshadowed".

Ms. Nicholl said: "The run-up to the royal wedding was a very, very difficult time I think for Meghan and for Harry."

The Markle family has never shied away from media scandal so why should Meghan's wedding day be any different? Reportedly Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, did not attend, however the Palace only learned of his decision when the news broke via celebrity website TMZ in the run-up to the wedding. It was also reported that shortly before the revelation, he had caused upset by appearing in a series of staged paparazzi photos despite Meghan's plea not to. Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha to has been a pain for the Royal Family and she has used the media to insult the Duchess of Sussex on more than one occasion.

But now, Meghan and Harry have moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby and perhaps they can finally put the family drama behind them. You can check out the video here: