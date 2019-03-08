Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been under a lot of media scrutiny and as the Duchess of Sussex, it didn't stop there. She was also targeted by online trolls who abused her.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle was targeted with staggering levels of online abuse ever since one photo of her emerged, prompting the Royal Family to issue a dire warning to cruel trolls.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex, who is around seven months pregnant, wowed in Dior gown during her recent royal visit to Morocco but trolls were quick to point out Meghan's belly button, which appeared to be protruding from her dress.

A "popped" belly button appearance is a sign a woman who is well into her pregnancy - but vile trolls were quick to blast the Duchess.

It is being reported that the Royal Family issued a warning to trolls, demanding users show respect and courtesy when commenting on the Royal Family's social media sites.

The statement reads: "The aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions.

Getty Images

"We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.

"In order to help create this safe environment we have set out some guidelines which apply to any engagement with us or other members of the community on any of our social media channels."

"By engaging with our social media channels you agree to follow these guidelines."

"Comments must not: Contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence."

"Promote discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age."

"Breach any of the terms of any of the social media platforms themselves."

"Be off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible. Contain any advertising or promote any services."

We have to say, trolls really seem to have nothing better do. A belly button is a fashion faux pas now, We hope Meghan is able to get through this. We wish her well. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.