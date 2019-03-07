Much has been made about the Royal feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle but a surprising moment caught on camera might finally explain the truth behind the alleged feud.

Reportedly photos and videos from the Buckingham Palace party show Kate and Meghan, along with their Princely husbands, the Queen, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne having a simply smashing time while clutching large glasses of water.

Now from the looks of things it seems that Kate and Meghan were not once photographed together and that they seemed, to spend much of the time in different areas of the vast room.

Now these photos only add credibility to the reports that have been going around claiming that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are embroiled in a feud. But things may not be as they seem. apparently, a moment was captured during the party shows the royal family approaching a receiving line and Kate can be seen pausing while Her Majesty works her regal magic on the waiting dignitaries. Apparently, as Kate stands there, she can be seen turning, saying something to a person behind her with an enormous smile and then laughing and then, said person steps into view and it's Meghan. The private moment shows that there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the two Royals as they shared a light moment together and we have to say that the moment was not choreographed or posed.

It seemed like a genuine moment between the pair. We are glad that Kate and Meghan are not butting heads at the Palace. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April. You can check out the video here: