Meghan Markle has been getting some heat from the British public for her recent behavior, but it looks like the Duchess of Sussex may be getting some surprising new allies in her corner.

Meghan Markle has been perceived to be "under attack" and US audiences feel that someone in the Royal Family ought to have "defended her", a royal expert has claimed. Well, the Americans will surely come to the defence of one of their own, especially considering the history of the two countries. The United States celebrated its independence from the British only a few weeks ago. And maybe in the same patriotic fervor is causing American fans to support Meghan.

Reportedly, whilst the American love affair with the British royals is well known, the relationship has allegedly taken a hit as those across the pond feel the Royal Family haven't "done enough to protect" the Duchess of Sussex. This claim, however, might not be that far from the truth. The Royal Family and Meghan Markle are still walking on eggshells around each other. But Meghan has been fighting to get her way and the Place has been granting the Duchess her requests. One such example was splitting from the Royal household.

Speaking on Yahoo's Royal Box podcast, expert Victoria Arbiter gave the American insight on developments in the UK. She explained: "Overall, Americans - I'm generalising a little bit - but they love the Royal Family.

"They've always admired the Queen.....The love affair truly started with Diana....With Meghan in there they're very proud - it's one of their own behind palace walls."

But the expert went on to say that there is however, a feeling that the Royal Family isn't doing enough to protect Meghan and that is a theme that is developing. The Americans are a vocal bunch and the Palace's silence when it comes to Meghan seems to be irking them. Well, it is good to see that there are those who are still vocal in their support of Meghan Markle. You can check out the video here: