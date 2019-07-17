Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been trying to carve their own way as Royals, much to the displeasure of the Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced a series of criticisms lately – and they are the result of the "headstrong" pair "completely ignoring" Palace PR briefings, according to one royal expert.

Meghan Markle has been alienating the press and the public with her antics lately. The former Hollywood star has been making unreasonable requests in a bid to guard her privacy. The Duchess of Sussex is a public figure and though she is entitled to her privacy, she cannot it to the detriment of the freedoms of others.

Meghan Markle has earned many nicknames over her very short course as the Duchess of Sussex, mostly because of her behaviour. She has not won any supporters in the Royal staff, the press or the public. And she has been known to flout Royal rules and protocols to suit her needs. Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are world famous and as such inspire millions, but every move they have made recently has somehow been a misstep on their part, like the exorbitant expenditure in renovating Frogmore Cottage and Prince Harry's subsequent defence of it.

These missteps have a reason according to a Royal expert who suggested that the blunders are due to the couple "completely ignoring" Palace PR briefs. "Pod Save the Queen" is hosted by Ann Gripper, and features the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers. "They're two very headstrong people, they've decided this is what they want to do for their child.....They've moved out to Frogmore, you can't get near the property whatsoever."

Well, we have to say that both Meghan and Harry need supporters and allies in the press and the public if they want to reign as a successful Royal couple.