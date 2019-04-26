Meghan Markle may have damaged her reputation with the public with her recent alleged acts violating Royal protocol. The Duchess of Sussex has made no secret of the fact that she wants to carve her own path as a Royal. And it seems that she is using the birth of Baby Sussex as a tool to do just that.

Royal author, Tina Brown, claimed the decision from Meghan to not stand on the steps of a hospital after the birth of her and Harry's new baby has "angered the press." Speaking on CBS, she said: "They have decided they don't want to have any royal photograph on the steps, all the snappers come outside the hospital....I am not so sure that was the greatest of moves in terms of the whole perception and popularity. But, on the other hand, this is a very private event, she is allowed to do what she wants after having a baby."

Now, Meghan Markle needs the press on her side if she wants to be effective as a Royal. In fact, Royal observers and fans are already upset with Meghan Markle. She can't afford to lose the press too. Though the Duchess of Sussex has been performing her Royal duties with a smile on her face, public perception depends a lot on media coverage.

As things stand, she has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in the Palace. If she continues to play by her own rules and alienate the press, Meghan could find Royal life very difficult in private as well as in public. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month.