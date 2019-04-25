Meghan Markle may well be taking a big risk with this decision of hers. Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex is contemplating to debut her baby on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and her decision to not pose on the hospital steps had already disappointed many fans and royal observers, but it seems that Meghan might be thinking of making up for it. Reportedly she is set to debut the child on the cover of Vogue "when she's ready". The Queen is said to be deeply against the idea and is "furious" that she has only found out about the plans through royal aides.

Meghan Markle has been flouting Royal rules and traditions willy-nilly and it looks like the Queen is close to bringing down the hammer on Meghan. Her alleged feud with Kate Middleton notwithstanding, the Duchess of Sussex has taken many liberties with Royal tradition that the Queen might not be too pleased with, including not giving birth at Lindo Wing of Paddington's St Mary's Hospital, where royal women have chosen to give birth for the last four decades and now by deciding to show-off her baby on the covers of a magazine like a Hollywood celebrity.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle is trying to carve her own path and as such is trying everything she can do to differentiate herself from those who came before her. But her decisions might not be received positively by the Royal Palace or the Queen.

Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and is expected to give birth soon. The Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.