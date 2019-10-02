Meghan Markle has not been shy in making her needs clear after she joined the Royal Family. The Duchess of Sussex has not compromised on her desires or her lifestyle. A point she reiterated recently while speaking to the Woodstock Exchange's Ladies Who Launch meeting on her trip to South Africa.

It looks like Meghan Markle may be following in the footsteps of another famous Royal. The Duchess of Sussex may be emulating Princess Diana with her lavish upgrade of Frogmore Cottage - with one royal historian highlighting how the Princess of Wales demanded Kensington Palace's renovation when she married Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who brought Kensington Palace to "a more modern style", according to a royal expert. Speaking on the latest episode of World's Greatest Palaces, joint chief curator of the palace Tracy Borman, claimed Princess Diana wanted Kensington Palace to "be a practical family home as well as a royal residence."

She said: "It was very lavish and Diana was instrumental in decorating it and bringing it to a more modern style.....Diana's style was perhaps more informal than was usual for a royal palace.....She wanted it to be a practical family home as well as a royal residence."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been known to confuse fans and Royal observers with their informality and general disdain for Royal etiquette, much to the annoyance of the Royal Palace. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear that they will be carving their own path as Royals. Though, we have to say, that hasn't quite worked out well for them so far. We'll just have to wait and see if they finally find their footing as members of the Royal Family. You can check out the video here: