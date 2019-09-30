Meghan Markle has a lot of fans as a member of the Royal Family. But it looks like the Duchess of Sussex may still have quite a few fans left over from her acting days.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle was surprised to run into a Suits fan during celebrations of South Africa's heritage day in South Africa. The USA drama just wrapped its nine season run. Meghan Markle left the show in the seventh season to marry Prince Harry, and chose not to return for the series finale.

Reportedly, during the visit at the home of Shamiela Sanioden, local residents enjoyed tea and food and the opportunity to speak with Meghan. One woman took the opportunity to let Meghan know she is a big fan of the former actress' role in the US legal drama.

Ms. Sanioden told BAZAAR.com: "It was a very relaxed conversation, Harry and Meghan are very informal, which made it nice and easy for us in the house.....It didn't feel like having royalty in the house, they're very down to earth, they were so lovely."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's informality may not sit well with the Royal Palace that prides itself on etiquette and traditions. "One of the ladies told Meghan they had been watching her on her TV show Suits and she was surprised to hear about that. She said she was happy that they enjoyed it," she added.

Meghan Markle is actively trying to pursue an alternate career apart from being a member of the Royal Family, and it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex has also been pursuing scripts. She may very well return to Hollywood. We'll just have to wait and see.