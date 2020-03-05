It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from Royal life may be a result of misogyny. At least according to one expert. Reportedly, a Royal expert has blasted the "Megxit" term given to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the Royal Family by claiming it stems from misogyny.

Leslie Carroll has reportedly said that the "misogyny" Meghan Markle encountered during her time in the UK was a factor behind the couple's departure from the monarchy. The term 'Megxit' which became commonplace following the Sussexes shocking January announcement, puts complete "blame' upon the Duchess, when the author claimed it was a joint decision for Meghan and Harry to step back.

Ms. Caroll explained: " Harry was quite outspoken in stating that the Sussexes had been discussing the decision for some time"

She added that the "Megxit" nickname for the step-back, as many in the media were so quick to dub it, places the onus on Meghan alone, which she said says a lot about the misogyny the Duchess has faced. The expert pointed out that Meghan wasn't the only one who was part of the decision to exit Royal life.

The "blame" which has been often placed upon Meghan for pursuing a financially independent life in America, effectively dismissed Harry's own opinions on the matter.

Meghan Markle had made it no secret that she wanted to carve her own path, and she had stepped on quite a few toes ever since she joined the Royal Family to get her way. And the resignation seems like the culmination of Meghan Markle's bid for independence. Though Prince Harry was a willing participant. There are many who think that Meghan Markle was the one calling the shots.