Meghan Markle is known for her vocal opinions. Especially when it comes to politics. The Duchess of Sussex made it quite clear how she feels about U.S. President Donald Trump. Even refusing to meet him when he came over to the U.K.

Reportedly, Meghan has been warned her activism through her work as Duchess of Sussex may create "problems" for the Royal Family.

It is being reported that after the Duchess of Sussex was revealed as a guest editor for Vogue issue focused on promoting female trailblazers, Meghan was warned against diving too close to the "political sphere." Journalist Toby Young claimed the Duchess has been trying to make the Royal Family more aware of specific social issues.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Mr. Young said: "The problem is his wife clearly has a particular political agenda – she is the woke Duchess and she sees it as her life's work to make the Royal Family woke.....For a member of the Royal Family to take such an inadvertently political stance is always a bad idea because they are funded by the taxpayers and therefore they have an obligation to remain above the political sphere."

The Royal Family has to be neutral, especially when the country is in such turmoil. The Queen herself has been decisively detached, even when it came to her thoughts on Brexit. However, Meghan Markle isn't the first Royal to show an interest in politics. Prince Charles has tried his hand at politics too. But Meghan isn't trying to be a politician, she is already a Royal. But perhaps, she needs to use a lighter touch when spreading awareness. She is a member of the Royal Family after all. You can check out the video here: