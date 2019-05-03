The Royal Family is lucky to have Meghan Markle, but it's not for the reason one might think. It's not because Prince Harry loves her or that she is a Hollywood celebrity, its simply because Meghan is an American and having an American in the Royal Family is good for diplomacy. The Duchess of Sussex could be used as a tool to promote better relations between the US and the UK.

According to a Royal expert, Meghan Markle is crucial to forging ties between the US and UK and the Royal Family is "lucky" to have the Duchess of Sussex as part of the family.

Author Elizabeth Renzetti, told The Weekly with Wendy Mesley, that the Royal Family were "lucky" to have the Duchess of Sussex.

She said: "Oh, they won the lottery with her if you ask me....People say she is lucky, they are lucky to have her because she is beautiful, she is intelligent, she is ambitious, she is determined and she is American."

Meghan and Harry's relationship has been under so much scrutiny, especially with reports of an alleged feud as well as the Markle family dama that it looks like an obvious advantage to Meghan has not been put into play yet, or maybe it has and the general public just isn't aware of it yet.

The expert went on to say: "Americans have always loved the monarchy, and Canadians as well. I think more than British people do....This forges these terrific ties of strength between America and Britain."

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month and the Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.