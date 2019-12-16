Meghan Markle has been trying to carve her own path as a Royal ever since she married Prince Harry. Though the journey hasn't always been a smooth one.

The Royal couple has been criticized a lot for their behavior lately. And it still looks like Meghan Markle might need to change her ways to better adapt to Royal life. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex was repeatedly advised about the pressure of a Royal Family life - as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a six week break from royal duties following a difficult year for the new royal.

Apparently, Meghan Markle "was warned" about marrying into the Royal Family, amid fears over how she is coping with its demands. Speaking on the Jeremy Vine show, host Anne Diamond discussed how Meghan Markle was given a strong warning ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. Left-wing journalist Owen Jones had described the media's coverage of Mrs. Markle as "obsessive".

Diamond hit back at Jones, saying: "She was warned....So many people warned her about what happens if you marry into the royal family...."You get that sort of publicity."

Meghan Markle has been pretty vocal about her thought son Royal life, none more so dramatic than her confessions on an ITV documentary that may have escalated the feud between the couples Sussex and Cambridge.

Also in Meghan and Harry: An African Journey, the Duchess added: "It's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive."

At the time, Prince Harry also refused to deny reports that a rift had opened up between himself and Prince William, claiming "we are on different paths at the moment".

Well, we hope that during her break, Meghan Marke is able to figure out how she wants to deal with Royal life going forward. You can check out the video here: