Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a go of navigating the Royal life since they got married. However, it looks like they seem to be doing something right.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make Princess Diana "proud" with their skillful use of social media to change public perception of the Royal Family, royal commentator Omid Scobie claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been quite active on social media while promoting their charitable organisations. The Royal couple is using their celebrity to bring much needed attention to a plethora of charitable causes.

Speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Story, Mr. Scobie said: "Diana would be so proud of what Harry and Meghan are doing with their platform at the moment – being creative with it, thinking outside the box, doing things differently.

"If she was around today, she'd be doing exactly the same on social media."

The late Princess of Wales is often remembered for her commitment to charity, with Prince Harry paying tribute to his mother in September as he took a walk across the former minefield in Angola Diana was photographed in shortly before her death in 1997.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently enjoying a break from their Royal duties. Meghan Markle had also announced that she would be spending Christmas in the United States away from the Royal Family. The couple Sussex has been facing a lot of criticism lately which has not been offset by their charitable contributions, however. It would seem that they might take this time away from the spotlight to figure out how to rehabilitate their public image. You can check out the video here: