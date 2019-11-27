It is no secret that there is some tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex is "aware" that she is being "pitted against" Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and finds it extremely "challenging" according to a source close to the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton each have their own approach to their Royal duties and we have to say that recently, Meghan Markle seems to be floundering while Kate Middleton is flourishing and another thing to be noted is that Meghan Markle seems to be getting a lot more criticism than Kate did in her initial days as a Duchess.

The insider told People that Meghan and Kate are on "different paths". They said: "Meghan is very aware that Kate will be queen; their roles are very clear.

"Meghan doesn't fit the mould while Kate was groomed for this.....What's challenging is when they are pitted against each other.....That's been challenging to both of them....Meghan has her life, Kate has hers."

The source claimed, however, that the two didn't intend on competing with each other. They said that both Meghan and Kate were more focused on their families than battling it out.

That may very well be true but as things stand there definitely seems to be a competition between the couples Sussex and Cambridge and if the revelations by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent ITV documentary is anything to go by, the competition might not be friendly after all.

According to the source who spoke to People, Harry and Meghan are trying to "carve out a different sort of public life and reset the rules."

The source added: "William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no.

We hope that Meghan and Harry are able to find a path that suits them before they end up alienating the Royal Palace as well as the British public.