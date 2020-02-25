It is no secret that Meghan Markle has had a rough go of Royal life, prompting her to resign from her "senior" Royal role. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex was given the opposite advice to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, when she first joined the Royal Family, it has emerged.

When Kate was dating Prince William, the Queen apparently had "grave concerns" she did not have an identity of her own. The monarch was also apparently worried that she didn't appear to have much of a work ethic and wanted to make sure she understood that she needed to work hard if she was going to marry into the Royal Family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2011 book 'The Making of Romance' that the Queen intervened two years before the engagement, because she wanted to make sure Kate got a job before William proposed.

Ms Nicholl wrote: "Privately [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced."

She added that The Queen was one of the hardest-working royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the Royal Family that didn't have a full-time job was not acceptable to her.

Howeveer, in comparison to Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle had already made a name for herself in Hollywood. Starring on a hit TV show, "Suits", in addition to her acting career, Meghan was also a vocal activist. In complete contrast to this, Meghan had been a busy actress, as well as a vocal activist for many years before she even met Prince Harry.

She had spoken out on various causes, most notably the empowerment of women, and was even a UN women's advocate.

According to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, Meghan will have been asked to "tone down" her beliefs. He told Yahoo UK's Royal Box: "What comes with maturity is a set of beliefs and they don't sit well with the Royal Family. She has to toe the party line."

In this way, Kate was asked to step up her charity work and individual identity, whereas Meghan was told to get in line and be less outspoken.

Meghan Markle had made it clear ever since she joined the Royal Family that she wanted to carve her own path as a Royal. And it looks like she might just be getting her wish. The resignation may very well be Meghan and Harry's first step at being individuals apart from the Royal Palace.

However, even though the Royal couple are distancing themselves from the Royal Palace but it looks like they aren't entirely ready to give up all the perks of being a Royal. Meghan and Harry made a remark in their statement regarding the dropping of their brand name SussexRoyal. They said that the Queen does not own the word Royal, but they will coimply with her wishes.

