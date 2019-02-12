Meghan's friend coming out in her support by giving interviews to the press on her behalf is something that royal expert, Camilla Tominey, has warned against.

Last week, five of Meghan Markle's friends gave an interview to US magazine to clarify that her father, Thomas Markle and her half-sister, Samantha Markle are lying. Camilia points out that this was exactly how Prince Charles and Princess Diana used the press during their break up.

"Although it is not unprecedented for Royals to brief the press via friends, Diana and Charles did it all the time when their marriage was breaking down," she said in an interview to Today. She further revealed how by doing so it will "open the floodgates" for "bad publicity."

Elsewhere, Erin Hill, the editor of People Magazine, justified the reason why Meghan's friend spoke to the press. "They are the ones who see best the effect that the mistruths and the rumours are having on her," she asserted. "They felt now was the best time to speak out."

Last week, five of Meghan Markle's friends came out as unnamed sources and spoke to the press about the mental trauma that the Duchess of Sussex is being subjected to by her own family. They went ahead and differentiated between what was true and what was false. "It's wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant," one of the friends said.

Recently, even George Clooney came out in support of his friend, Meghan Markle. "They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified," Clooney told the reporters at a press panel as was reported by Who magazine, Australia.

Clooney is currently touring, promoting his upcoming series, during the conference, he sympathised her and tried to make the media there understand that "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it's history repeating itself."