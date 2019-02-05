Is Meghan Markle using porridge to make her face glow? Well, the tabloids are running that story now. Despite having access to tons of expensive cosmetic products, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex prefers to apply breakfast oats on her face, according to reports.

In a recent interview to the Sun, skincare guru Nichola Joss said Markle literally whips up a mixture of coconut oil, honey and porridge to exfoliate her skin. She also adds turmeric powder to brighten her complexion.

"At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them. They're easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you're putting on your skin — which is why most of my clients love them."

Meghan herself has confessed that she isn't much into buying an expensive product. A four-pound worth Australian tree oil is enough for the 'Suits' actor to keep her skin young. During her recent visit to Thursday Plantation, she told the press: "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all."

"It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time," she added.

Another revelation that stunned the world was by Meghan's make-up artist Daniel Martin, who told the Sun that the secret behind the duchess's glowing skin is Eucerine Aquaphor, which costs under 10 pounds.

"Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor, it will give you that same texture, especially in a photo when applied on the high points of the face," he said.

This is not the first time that Meghan Markle's preferences are in the news.

Earlier too, the Duchess had revealed her plans for her baby's nursery. They decided to deck it up in gender-neutral colours. This would be a first in the royal family, as until now the decor had matched the child's gender.

The down-to-earth duchess is surely creating the right noise for herself, right now.