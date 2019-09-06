Meghan Markle has been doing things her own way ever since hse joined the Royal Family. She has ignored Royal protocols and traditions and from her behaviour it is clear that she doesn't put much stock in the advice of the Royal Palace.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has alarmed Buckingham Palace staff by retaining her own backroom team from her days as an actor. Meghan Markle is apparently using a Hollywood agent, lawyer and business manager, who are thought to be negotiating a children's book deal for the 38-year-old.

Royal insiders claim these sorts of deals would usually be handled 'exclusively' by palace staff.

Meghan Markle doesn't seem content to be just a Royal, she has been insistent on pursuing a career that doesn't involve Royal duties. Publishing seems to be her career of choice, as Meghan tried her hand at guest editing an issue of Vogue that caused her a lot of trouble, but it doesn't look like Meghan has given up on the publishing world, if reports of the children's book are true.

Meghan Markle is reportedly being advised by agent Nick Collins, business manager Andrew Meyer and attorney Rick Genow. Mr. Collins previously worked for the Gersh Company, Meghan's former talent agency, which also has celebrities such as Jamie Foxx on their books.

If Meghan Markle has indeed retained the services of her talent agency from her Hollywood days, it could also mean that the Duchess hasn't completely given up on the idea of returning to her former career. There have been reports that Meghan Markle has been searching for scripts. It would be an unorthodox move indeed, if Meghan did decide to return to Hollywood. Maybe all the criticism is getting to her and she wants to leave the Royal Family behind. We'll just have to wait and see what Mehan Markle does, we hope she remains a member of the Royal Family when she chooses to change careers.