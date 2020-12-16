Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have entered a new domain after signing a multi-year deal with Spotify to host and produce uplifting audio projects and podcasts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release podcasts under their brand label, Archewell Audio, to spotlight powerful and diverse voices and perspectives.

In a joint statement, Meghan and Prince Harry talked about their love for podcasts and why in a year like 2020, everyone learned that it is a good thing to take a moment and listen to one another without any distraction.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

As per the reports, Meghan and Prince Harry's first official podcast will premiere before the end of the year, maybe around Christmas 2020. The special year-end podcast will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.

"We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform," said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business officer, via Deadline.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first podcast:

In the released promo, the former SUITS actress teased her husband for his upper-crust English accent. In the released trailer, Prince Harry begins by saying, "Shall we start? Ladies first." For which, Meghan Markle asks him to continue as she thinks that it sounds nice with his English accent.

In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex talks about her and Prince Harry's passion for meeting people and listening to the amazing stories they have to tell. Meghan talks about the stories and how they remind the listener in some way of a story about themselves. Prince Harry resonated with similar thoughts where he added their project would bring forward different perspectives and give voices to the unknown.

Markle adds that "kindness and compassion" will "underly everything you hear from Archewell Audio."