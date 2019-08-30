Meghan Markle's stint as a guest editor for Vogue may have caused her some trouble, but it looks like the Duchess of Sussex might still be looking to work a regular job outside her Royal responsibilities.

Will she be returning to acting? Meghan Markle is looking to "return to work" and "searching for the perfect project" claims royal commentator Rob Shuter. The Duchess could be planning to return to acting, however, with royal commentator Rob Shuter claiming she is "bored behind the palace walls". Speaking on iHeart Radio, the columnist said: "Meghan Markle is bored behind the palace walls, she's looking for a new job, we know what she's going to do.

Meghan Markle left her role as Rachel Zane on the hit television series Suits after she got engaged to Prince Harry. But it looks like Meghan might be reconsidering her decision after all.

"Meghan Markle is reading scripts so life behind the palace walls is already starting to get a little boring for the new royal Meghan Markle, which is why the Duchess is already looking to return to work and searching for the perfect project.....Sources tell me 'Meghan isn't going to turn up in a new James Bond movie as a Bond girl, however, she is putting out feelers and searching for the right script."

It would be highly unorthodox and quite the statement if Meghan Markle were to return to acting. It might even open the door for future Royals to pursue their desired careers outside Royal duties. We have to say, that fans would have been thrilled to see Grace Kelly continue working after becoming a Royal. And Meghan Markle fans would greet her with open arms if she ever decided to return to acting.

"Sources add 'at the moment, she's actually thinking about producing, but she hasn't 100 percent given up her first passion, which is acting.....If the right part comes along, maybe a historical film or documentary, then maybe she will do it.....'Meghan is totally being supported by her husband Harry, he thinks she's one of the finest actors ever and he does not want to see his wife's talent go to waste."

If Harry thinks so too, then Meghan may very well make her return to Hollywood. You can check out the video here: