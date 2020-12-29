Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially podcasters. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their holiday special podcast on Tuesday on Spotify, where we get to hear Archie in his cute American accent wishing every one of us a very Happy New Year.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are going to get on board with Spotify to release their podcast under their new Archewell Audio production company. Nearly two weeks after the multiyear partnership announcement, we finally get to listen to the very first podcast episode.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Podcast Episode 1

The first episode of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry features a star-studded lineup of several noted personalities, including some of the friends of the Royals. Even Meghan and Prince Harry's one-and-a-half-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made his podcast debut.

"We're glad you're here. As we all know, it's been a year," Harry says as they start the podcast episode 1. "And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

"And, at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss," Meghan then adds. "Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

Prince Harry then went on to explain how they asked some close friends to talk about the year and how they all reflect back to it. He asked them to even talk about the things they all are hopeful for as we all enter the year 2021.

"We were curious to hear what they'd reflect on when they had a moment to themselves ... without navigating the sometimes awkward dance of a video chat," Harry said.

At the end of the first episode, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced a very special guest -- their son Archie.

While pointing towards the microphone, Prince Harry says to his son that he can speak into it.

"After me," the Duke says, "Ready? Happy ..."

"Happy ..." Archie repeats what his father says.

"New ... " the Duke and Duchess said.

"New ... Year," Archie finishes the sentence.

You can listen to the entire podcast below:

Isn't this adorable? Well, we just hope to hear more of Archie in the future episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast.