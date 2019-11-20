Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting quite active on social media. Reportedly, the couple Sussex posted a heartbreaking note ahead of a special event the Duke of Sussex attended.

Reportedly, Harry was part of the OnSide Award, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall. The event saw hundreds of youngsters, volunteers and staff attend. The royal delivered a speech at the emotional ceremony, which celebrated the achievements of the attendees.

And following the event, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted about Harry's appearance.

They wrote: "The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall this evening, joining over 2,500 youth, volunteers and staff of @OnSideYZ.

"These awards celebrate the young people who have gone above and beyond for their communities, many of whom have overcome the most challenging of circumstances.

Prince Harry apparently has been quite active with the youth lately, he has been engaging with several charities. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their charity and engagement game down pat, but when it comes to the Britsh public at large or the British press, the Royal couple falters.

They need to realize that a positive public perception and the press as an ally will only help their charitable efforts.

The statement went on to say that with 13 Youth Zones around the UK and over 50,000 members, OnSide is making an incredible impact in some of the most deprived communities. during visits to OnSide Youth Zones earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess had the chance to witness the impact these facilities are having – providing local youth with a safe space where they can learn new skills, develop lasting friendships and be part of a shared and supportive community.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking a break from their Royal duties and will reportedly be spending their Christmas in the United States.