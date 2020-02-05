Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Canada isn't going as smoothly as expected. However, it looks like their move to the United States might be worse. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would face a "mess" should they decide to move from Canada to the United States, commentator Justin Sylvester warned as he told Meghan and Harry not to relocate to Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living in Canada since they announced plans to step down from their senior Royal Family roles to establish a more "progressive" position for themselves. Though they have faced some criticism from Canadian citizens who refuse to foot the bill for the Royal couple's security.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced that they would be resigning from "senior" Royal roles in a bid to achieve financial independence. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. But E! News anchor Justin Sylvester warned Meghan and Harry they could face a "mess" should they choose to move to the Duchess' hometown.

Mr. Sylvester said: "First of all, the traffic here is going to be a mess. Don't come here, we love you. We love an interracial couple here but please don't come here."

He continued: "When they said they were moving to Canada, I truly went back in my mind to me being 14 thinking about how people tell their parents, 'hey, I'm bisexual,' when the whole time you are gay....."You knew you were moving to LA. You just wanted to say Canada because it's part of the Commonwealth."

We have to say, these seem to be absolutely superficial reasons that Meghan and Harry will have no problem navigating as it looks like the Royal Palace will bend over backward to accommodate any need the Royal couple may have during their transition to supposed civilian life. You can check out the video here: