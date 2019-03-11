Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might see a change in the dynamics of their relationship after they become parents, royal experts say.

Though Meghan will easily transcend into the role of a mother, Consultant To The Stars Sally Kirkman believes that Prince Harry will find it difficult to accept the changes that he will be going through as he learns more about fatherhood.

"I think it will change Harry's identity and how he sees himself, which may not be a comfortable process," Kirkman revealed as she reminds us of the fact that Princess Diana's death might be the factor in this case. "It feels as if he's undergoing a psychological transformation, which may be linked to losing his mother at a young age," she added.

Though it is unanimously accepted that the arrival of a baby changes most relationships and that Harry and Meghan's relationship is no exception, the coming few months will be a testament to that.

"I do think it could be tricky for Harry and Meghan as they both have some challenging astrology to their relationship during this year and next - key months are July 2019 and March 2020," Kirkman said.

As of yet, no date has been officially declared for the delivery of the royal baby but Kensington Palace has revealed that the royal couple is due in Spring. There has been a lot of discussion about the gender of the royal baby and it has been reported that both Meghan and Prince Harry will follow gender-fluid approach.

Meghan Markle has also been breaking quite a few royal protocols in the past few days. The Duchess of Sussex was criticised for holding an expensive baby shower in NYC. But despite that, she still will be holding another baby shower in the UK.

Kate Middleton is expected to host that gathering, US Weekly reported. "Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it's a total baby 'shower,' but you could probably call it that," a royal insider added.