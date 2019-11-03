It is no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding it hard to navigate the nuances of Royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "unhappy" with conventional royal roles, one royal commentator has told Express.co.uk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their worries and fears in the bombshell documentary aired earlier this month on ITV. Meghan, in her heartfelt interview with Tom Bradby, commented on the typically British "stiff upper lip", saying she really tried to adopt it but she has realised it could be "damaging" in the long-run.

The comment has been construed as a dig against the conventions of the Royal Family. And, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, it has also revealed the couple is quite unhappy with traditional royal roles.

He told Express.co.uk: "This comment by Meghan could, however, be seen as a swipe at the traditional royal way of doing things.....However, conventional royal roles clearly make Harry and Meghan unhappy.....It isn't their style."

The fact that Royal protocols and traditions cramp Meghan Markle's style has been made abundantly clear. Meghan has gone out of her way to assert her independence and do things her way, oftentimes at the detriment of Royal traditions.

Her behavior hasn't seemed to have won her any fans in the Palace or in the press or public. The Royal couple has dug in and may make matters worse by taking suing the British press. And that raises the question, even if abandoning Royal traditions and resorting to a legal fight doesn't make one happy, what do you do?

As things stand, Meghan Markle seems to be running out of options, because it doesn't look like her independent stand against tradition is giving her what she wants either. We hope the Duchess is able to figure out what she wants as a member of the Royal Family. You can check out the video here: