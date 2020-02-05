Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may indeed be slumming it after exiting the Royal Family. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised their loyal Instagram following, after sharing a collage featuring an advert for an online shop.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly shared the collage of nine images over the weekend to their 11 million followers on @sussexroyal Instagram. However royal fan account @gertroyals spotted that one of the images contained an advert for Global Positive News Network's online shop. The image in question is of a young girl kneeling by a dog and was previously used to advertise the brand's Cyber Monday deals on its merchandise website.

Global Positive News Network has 133,000 followers and prides itself on focusing on the "positives in life rather than the negatives." On its merchandise website, it says that 10 percent of its net proceeds go to charity, but it does not name which ones it advocates.

The post may not have been intentional, but given that Meghan and Harry have yet to reveal any concrete plan for their financial independence, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to see promoted posts on the Royal couple's Instagram account. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles recently. They also announced that they would be splitting time between the UK and the United States.

However, despite their decision and their announcement that they would be seeking financial independence and that they would pay back the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, they haven't yet revealed what their source of income is going to be. As was reported, they won't be getting help from the Sovereign Grant either. But it looks like the Royal Palace is still footing their bill. So, we guess, we'll just have to wait a while longer to see what Meghan and Harry have planned for the future.