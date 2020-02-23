It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't too pleased with the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly posted an extraordinary statement on their website claiming that the Queen does not own the word royal across the world after they were forced to drop their 'Sussex Royal' brand.

Harry and Meghan reportedly put a new statement on their own website hours after announcing they would stop using the word royal in their branding after the Spring.

In the statement, the Duke and Duchess said that while neither the government nor the Queen herself own the word 'royal' internationally, they would stop using the title.

The move comes in light of the Royal couple's resignation from "senior" Royal roles recently. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be resigning in a bid to pursue financial independence.

They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Currently, Meghan and Harry have set up shop in an extravagant mansion in Canada.

The statement read: 'While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word "Royal" overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "Sussex Royal" or any iteration of the word "Royal" in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.'

The opening salvo of that statement sure feels like a passive aggressive attack against the Queen. They also appeared to complain that the palace is treating them differently to other family members.

The statement went on to say that while there was a precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

Per this agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

Well, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting exactly what they wanted. Now, the Royal couple is free to pursue whateveer their heart desires without the burden of Royal responsibilities.