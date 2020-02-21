Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be enjoying their life in Canada after resigning from their "senior" Royal roles. Howeveer, there may have been quite an absured reason behind Meghan Markle's decision to exit Royal life.

Apparently, Meghan Markle left the Royal Family because she wasn't "comfortable" not being the "top dog" according to a radio host.

TalkRADIO host Mike Graham was discussing the news that the Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using Sussex Royal as a brand name with Royal historian Dr Anna Whitlock.

Mr Graham said: "One of the things I think we have learned about Meghan Markle is she doesn't like being told what to do."

He went on to say that one of the reasons we are told that she left the Royal Family is because she wasn't that comfortable about not being the top dog and not being able to pull everybody's strings and get what she wanted. "She is going to be really raging about this." He added.

Well, given Meghan Markle's previous decisions and her penchant for butting heads with the Royal Palace, this observation might very well be true. Earlier in the interview, royal historian Dr Anna Whitlock told talkRADIO's Mike Graham Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attempted to "cash in on the royal brand" despite deciding to "check out" of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry may be partenering with Goldman Sachs in the future, but it is not clear whether the coirporate world is where the Duke of Sussex would like to start his new independent life. As for now, it looks like the Royal Palace is still footing the bill for Meghan and Harry's extravagant lifestyle. You can check out the video here: