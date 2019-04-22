Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting the arrival of their baby this month. Meghan Markle is on maternity leave making preparations for the arrival of baby Sussex.

But the arrival of their baby could mean slighting the Queen, as Meghan is expected to deliver in a few weeks time and the Royal couple could end up missing the Queen's birthday celebrations. Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex, who is nearly nine months pregnant, revealed her due date will fall around the end of April or the beginning of May.

Reportedly the Queen celebrates two birthdays - her actual birthday on April 21 and her official birthday which falls on June 8, she celebrates her first birthday privately while her second birthday will be a public celebration. Now Meghan is already on thin ice when it comes to the Queen. Missing the Monarch's birthday could add to that, but if the reason is legitimate, like giving birth, the Queen may let the apparent insult slide.

But if Meghan does not give birth and chooses to miss the celebrations, even without making a cursory appearance, no matter how far along she is, the move could be seen as an insult. Meghan and Harry have set up residence in Frogmore Cottage ahead of the arrival of the Royal baby. The Palace isn't that far from the Cottage either. Especially with a Royal convoy taking the Duchess to and fro, an appearance is more than possible. However, if the Royal couple chooses to skip the Queen's birthday celebrations, they might have to come up with a very good reason. And any reason apart from Meghan Markle going into labour on June 8, may not be good enough.