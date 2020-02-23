The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have settled in quite well in Canada. The Royal couple have moved into a multim-million dollar mansion and they will apparently be residing in Canada while they split their time between the United States and the UK.

However, it doesn't look like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life post exit might be that smooth after all. Reportedly, plans are being drawn up to bring Meghan and Harry back to the UK if need be as media intrusion proves a serious concern for the "vulnerable" couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the resignation from "senior" Royal roles in a bid for financial independence. Meghan Markle ahd made no secret of the fact that she wanted to carve her own path as a Royal. And it looks like the Royal couple's resignation might very well be a first step in that path.

Apparently, this new move was thought to be a chance for the young family to start fresh, but intrusion from the paparazzi is proving to me more worrying in Canada than expected. And we have to say, that it might not be out of the realm of possibilities for the Royal Palace to flex their influence and try and convince Meghan and Harry to return to the UK.

But Meghan is already a pro at dealing with the paparazzi from her time in Hollywood. And from what we can tell, it might take a lot more than intrusive photographers for Meghan Markle to give up her hard won freedom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may very well decide to tolerate a little inconvenience as long as they are away from the Royal Palace.