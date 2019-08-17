Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a lot of criticism lately. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in hot water for their recent decisions like the expenditure on Frogmore Cottage, the snafu with their neighbours and Meghan's decision to guest edit Vogue, not to mention Prince Harry's comments on having only two children.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the Royal Family's "most unpopular" couple in a shocking attack by a radio host, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly jetted off to Ibiza in a private jet last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly flew to Ibiza on a private jet to celebrate the Duchess' 38th birthday last week. But, the royal couple have been criticised during a scathing attack by a radio host, as the pair were branded "the world's most unpopular royal couple."

Now, we have to say that that might be taking things a little too far. The couple Sussex has had to face their fair share of criticism recently, but to brand them as the most unpopular Royal couple is a stretch. The radio host, Mike Graham, hit out at Prince Harry for claiming the couple wants to "save the planet" before flying "off to Ibiza on a private jet."

That does point to a little hypocrisy on Prince Harry's part. After all he said about his environmentalism, a private jet doesn't exactly go with his message. The host said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, the world's most unpopular royal couple.....For them to give us their benefit of their insider knowledge that they are only going to have one more child, because they want to save the planet, in order to keep the population down."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to put their money where their mouth is and actually practice what they preach if they want to avoid further criticism. You can check out the video here: