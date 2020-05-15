Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting on the Zoom bandwagon. Reportedly, the couple Sussex surprised a group of mental health charity workers by tuning into their staff video meeting – marking the couple's first joint appearance since moving into Tyler Perry's $18M LA mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encouraged staff and thanked them

He said that it's not every day that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Harry and Meghan appeared to be dressed casually for the call. They apparently spoke to the team members from Tyler Perry's mansion, where they currently seem to be residing.

It is still unclear what the Royal couple said during the call. But we guess they must have encouraged the staff to keep going and thanked them for their service during such a difficult time.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped launch the Crisis Text Line's UK affiliate, Shout, last May in a joint project with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Though they are staying at Tyler Perry's home. The Royal couple has apparently never been seen in public with the movie mogul, famous for his Madea movies in which Tyler Perry plays a woman.

It looks like Meghan and Harry aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic keep them down. The Royal couple also doesn't seem like thy are having trouble settling down in the United States.