Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a break from their Royal duties and will be celebrating Christmas in the United States. The Royal couple has been struggling with criticism and the trials of navigating the intricacies of Royal life.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have continued to be frozen out by the Royal Family as "they don't speak" and "no one is checking in" on them, a source has told People magazine.

The couple Sussex may not have done themselves any favours by airing the Royal Family's dirty laundry during a recent documentary. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently also declared war on the press.

The insider claims other Royal Family members are fully aware of the recent public distress of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but their relationship still remains extremely strained. The explosive television programme saw Harry admit to sometimes struggling with royal life and public scrutiny, while Meghan revealed not many people have asked if she is "okay".

Harry also added more fuel to speculation of a major rift with his brother Prince William by acknowledging they are "certainly on different paths at the moment".

Meghan expressed her pain and distress at being a first-time mother in the public spotlight, while Harry revealed his desperate attempts to protect his new family from invasions of privacy and tabloid scrutiny.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle does not compromise when it comes to the privacy of her family, which is why it is all the more surprising that she chose to air her grievances with the Royal Family in a documentary. We hope that Harry and Meghan are able to set things right with the Queen and the couple Cambridge.