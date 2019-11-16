Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a stand against their critics, even going as far as to file an ill-advised lawsuit against the press.

Apparently, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, didn't think "it was a good idea" for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to take on their critics in recent months, a royal expert has claimed.

Richard Palmer, royal correspondent at the Daily Express, laid bare what he understood senior royals think about the Sussexes' struggles with the media in their recent privacy war. He said Meghan and Harry appear to be "out on a limb". Mr. Palmer said: "There has been no support from within the Royal Family, as far as I can tell, for Harry and Meghan's confrontational approach to the media. He said on Twitter: "The Queen, Charles and Camilla, and the Cambridges don't think it a good idea and there have been words. "They've all had their ups and downs with the media."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been criticized for their recent behavior and they have lost public favour as well. But instead of rehabilitating their image, the couple Sussex seems to have gone on the offensive and dug in.

Meghan and Harry may also have to deal with the fallout of the explosive documentary that they were a part of. Meghan opened up about the struggles of Royal life in the documentary, while Prince Harry may have widened the rift with his brother with his participation in it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to reassess their position and go forward with a less combative stance. But it looks like the Royal couple is intent on antagonizing everyone, including the Queen. Reportedly, Meghan Markle will be celebrating Christmas away from the Royal Family and in the United States.