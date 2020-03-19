Post the royal exit or as the internet calls it Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now putting their time and energy into addressing the mental health concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The couple posted a heartfelt message on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal stating that the current time and atmosphere around the globe is a "truly a testament there is to the human spirit."

The statement read, "We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK earlier this month to attend to their last set of royal duties.

'There are so many around the world who need support right now'

Although their visit was full of meetings and social engagements, the couple was careful to keep themselves guarded and safe because of the coronavirus scare. In fact, they asked for no handshakes at the Westminster Abbey service for the Commonwealth Day, the couple's last public event.

A picture of Prince Harry elbow bumping with singer Craig David also surfaced on the internet. Things seemed under control during their visit, but the number of Covid-19 patients in the UK and around the globe has substantially increased since then, bringing the whole world to a standstill.

Sussex Royal Instagram

Harry and Meghan appreciated the people working behind the scenes and said, "There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home."

They also mentioned their own plans and endeavours to help the global community in their own way. The couple announced, "We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being."