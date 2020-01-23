It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from Royal life is in name only. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry will refuse to change their "Sussex Royal" branding on their websites and social media pages amid the fallout from departing the Royal Family, a friend of the couple has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked thw world when they announced that they would be resigning from their "senior" Royal roles. They further announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States.

Recently, it was announced the couple will no longer use their HRH titles and will have to repay £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage. One unresolved issue includes whether Meghan and Harry will be required to remover "Royal" from their Sussex Royal website.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess revealed they intend to leave their Instagram account unchanged. They told the MailOnline: "Meghan and Harry are not planning on changing their website or Instagram name.....They are still considered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And they will keep the royal part in."

Well, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want all the perks of being a Royal with none of the responsibility. And by the looks of things and the way the Royal Palace is trying to accommodate the couple Sussex, it looks like they will get their way, which is a win-win for Meghan and Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to announce any concrete plans for their pursuit of financial independence. And by the looks of it, we don't think the Royal Palace will stop footing the Royal couple's bills anytime soon.