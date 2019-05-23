Meghan Markle seems to be stealing Kate's spotlight everywhere they go. The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge may have buried the hatchet for the sake of baby Archie, but we don't know how long that truce will last if Meghan continues to outshine Kate Middleton.

Reportedly a charity backed by Meghan Markle has won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show - but Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge's garden design missed out on a medal.

There seems to be some kind of conflict of interest of maybe just downright conflict going on at the show as African charity Camfed has been asked not to use pictures of Prince Harry with Zimbabwean children. Apparently, the reason the charity is not allowed to use the Prince's photo is because the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is co-designing a garden.

Kate Middleton is also designing a garden of her own, she worked with landscape architects Andree Davies, Adam White and the Royal Horticultural Society to bring her design to life. The garden apparently features a tree house, a stream and a swing.

However, unlike the Camfed garden, photographs have been released featuring Kate and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing in the garden. Despite Palace's refusal to allow the use of Royal photos as promotional material, it confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extremely supportive of Camfed's work.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been in the middle of an alleged feud for a while now. And it was the arrival of baby Archie that made Kate and Meghan call an apparent truce. We have to say that if Kate Middleton's work is hindered by Meghan's presence any more than she can tolerate, it will be quite a short-lived truce.