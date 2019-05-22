It looks like the arrival of Baby Archie has ended the alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Like we said, looks like. We hope that the truce between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge isn't just a show for the cameras.

Reportedly Meghan Markle was beaming when she appeared in front of the cameras with baby Archie Harrison for the first time and Prince William and Kate Middleton met their nephew at Frogmore Cottage.

Baby Archie seems to have sparked the truce between the two Royals as motherhood is a very powerful common ground that Meghan and Kate now share. They apparently grew closer after William and Kate visited baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage. A palace insider told Us Weekly: "Meghan and Kate will be spending a lot more time together.....Now that they're bonding over motherhood, they've become closer than ever."

Meghan Markle is still taking it slow, recuperating at Frogmore Cottage. But Prince Harry has already resumed his Royal duties. Reportedly he jetted off to the Netherlands to launch the Invictus Games' countdown just three days after little Archie was born. Meghan Markle had quite a few plans during her pregnancy, but those had to be abandoned the second she went into labour. But it looks like her plans for baby Archie may not be abandoned so easily. Meghan is also reportedly keen for Archie Harrison to get to know his American roots as soon as he is ready to fly.

A source told US: "For Meghan, it's just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to LA with him once she's comfortable taking him on a plane."

Baby Archie's americanisation may not be looked upon too kindly by the Palace, but it looks like Meghan Markle will be going ahead with it just the same.