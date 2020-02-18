Meghan Markle serving airline passengers would be a dream for many, and it looks like if you travel by JetBlue airline, you may come close. Reportedly, airline passengers have been left baffled after encountering a flight attendant who is the spitting image of Meghan Markle.

Christine Mathis, an air hostess for the JetBlue airline, has revealed she has been likened to the Duchess of Sussex, ever since Meghan Markle starred in the TV show Suits in 2011.

As the actress's fame grew and she began a relationship with Prince Harry, her doppelgänger from New Jersey was stopped more and more. Now Mathis claims she gets approached up to 10 times a day by passengers and members of the public who are convinced that she's a celebrity.

Meghan Markle meanwhile is happily settled in Canada with Prince Harry and baby Archie after resigning from her "senior" Royal role. The Royal couple decided to resign in a bid for financial independence.

Well, it doesn't seem likely that Meghan Markle will take up a job as a flight attendant just yet. Reportedly, after years of being mistaken for the famous actress, Mathis has signed up with an agency to find work as a lookalike.

The mum-of-one said: "I started getting mistaken for Meghan years ago when I worked in first-class – passengers would stop me and say I looked like 'that girl from Suits.'

She went on to say that it happened a few times so she googled Meghan and found it really flattering – since Meghan is absolutely stunning, so she took it as a compliment. She went on to admit that she sees the resemblance! You can check out the pics here: