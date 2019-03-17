Meghan Markle is possessive about Prince Harry?

Well, while speaking to Express.co.uk body language expert Judi James said: "Meghan arrived on the UK stage using this rather possessive but also passive gesture during her engagement interview and she continued to use it throughout the start of her relationship with Harry."

She believes Meghan may have been using the tactic in a bid to appear likeable to the British public.

Judi said: "Hand-holding is a common gesture for most couples in love, but by pulling Harry's left arm out with her free hand and pressing it against her own torso Meghan appeared to be performing a lowering ritual of ingratiation, i.e. looking slightly vulnerable by clinging to her prince in a very effective and sensible bid to gain acceptance by the entire country."

We have to say, that is some observation. If Meghan is indeed doing what the body language expert is insinuating, it could be seen as quite manipulative on Meghan's part.

In fact, Meghan was treating the British public like in-laws, according to Judi, and was clearly keen to impress.

She added: "Animals lower their heads to show respect in a bid to integrate and this part 'hide' gesture would do a similar job in the human world, which is why it's often used during first meetings with new in-laws!"

Meghan Markle has also reportedly been feuding with Kate Middleton for a while and now it seems that the Queen herself has had to step in. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April and we have to say that for better or worse she is the Duchess of Sussex and the public will just have to accept that.