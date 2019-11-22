There have been reports that have stated that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have trouble seeing eye to eye. The reports alleged a feud brewing between the Royal couples.

There may very well be some tension between the couples Sussex and Cambridge especially after Meghan and Harry's shocking revelations in a recent ITV documentary, but it looks like Meghan and Kate put their differences aside when it comes to helping out charities.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton regularly make private visits to charities close to their hearts, a source revealed.

Members of the Royal Family often make appearances for charity galas, award ceremonies and fundraisers, but on some occasions, they undertake surprise visits away from the public eye. Recently, Kate and Prince William were spotted visiting Shout. The organisation is dedicated to supporting individuals in crisis via text message in London. US Crisis Text Line founder Nancy Lublin revealed it wasn't the first time the royals had visited the centre.

Ms. Lublin told Town & Country: "They have been into our offices, I think, four times, quietly without anyone knowing...."I think they take their roles very seriously learning about the data. Learning about how things work. I'm so grateful."

Meghan and Prince Harry have also reportedly made visits to the organisation under the radar. Ms Lublin explained the royals make regular private visits, rather than public ones, to the centre in the UK. If true, then it means that Meghan and Kate can work towards a common goal while also being at odds with each other, which is quite a talent, we have to say. But for those hoping for the Royal feud to be resolved, we have to say, they might just have to deal with disappointment.

Meghan and Harry have announced that they will be taking a break from their Royal duties leading up up to the holidays and it has been reported that William and Kate may very well take the opportunity to step back into the spotlight.