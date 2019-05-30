Meghan Markle needs to find a new approach while dealing with the Royal Palace. The Duchess of Sussex needs to stop antagonizing the Royal staff as well as other members of the Royal Family. Alienating Royal supporters might be far from what she wants but the way she is going about it might need some fine tuning.

Meghan Markle could become a "potentially divisive" figure within the Royal Family because of her ambition and outspokenness, historian Anna Whitelock claimed. Meghan Markle has made it clear that she does not intend to live in the shadows but rather carve her own path as a Royal. And her outspokenness and ambition has rubbed quite a few people the wrong way. Meghan needs to learn the ways of diplomacy, if she wants to achieve what she wants. She needs allies and supporters.

Speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Box, Ms. Whitelock said: "This is the sense that Meghan is this American outsider, a commoner, a mature woman of status, of ambition and, of course, who's articulate and has views."

The Duchess of Sussex has not done herself any favours by shirking tradition and keeping the press in the dark during her pregnancy. These are factors that could make Meghan's life as a Royal difficult. But not everyone is convinced that Meghan is a divisive force. Andrew Morton, a biographer to Princess Diana, however, dismissed Ms. Whitelock's claim as he insisted the Duchess of Sussex has been subjected to the "same narrative" her late mother-in-law had to face when she married Prince Charles.

Mr. Morton pointed out Meghan had "reached over the UK media" and had allegedly enlisted the help of friends to put her case to the public without interference from Buckingham Palace. He said: "They've all been silent because that's the traditional way but it's the American friends, this cohort of George Clooney, Serena Williams and Oprah who have been outspoken."

We have to say, involving outside friends to be a cabal of sorts in support of herself, may not be the best move for Meghan at this juncture. You can check out the video here: