It looks like Meghan Markle may very well have her work cut out for her. The Duchess of Sussex is apparently one of the least popular Royals in the Royal Family.

Reportedly, only Prince Andrew is more unpopular than Meghan Markle in the royal family, a new poll has suggested. Around 41 percent of those asked saw Meghan positively, while 29 percent viewed her negatively in the Public First poll for Metro.

Nearly half had a negative view of Prince Andrew, making him the most unpopular royal. Opinion was divided across age and political lines, with the Duchess of Sussex being popular among the young and those who identify with being politically left - some 1,005 people were surveyed.

It looks like those that skew young are still fans of Meghan Markle, while the old guard seem to be the ones having a problem with the Duchess.

Meghan's approval rating climbed to 66 percent among 18 to 24-year-olds. It dropped, however, to a low of 28 percent among those aged 55 to 64. Meghan Markle may not be doing herself any favours by antagonizing the press. It is no secret that the couple Sussex has filed a lawsuit against prominent British media houses.

Reportedly, in the poll, when asked if they felt sorry for her, 71 percent of young people admitted they were. Just 26 percent of the older group said they felt any inkling of pity for her. Conservative voters proved steely, with only a quarter feeling any sympathy for her while Labour voters were more passionate, with half of those sampled sympathising with the Duchess.

Add to that, the fact that her closest companion in the polls is Prince Andrew who has lost face in public because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein seems like a new low for Meghan Markle.