Meghan Markle had announced that she would be spending Christmas in the States. And now, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly dropped another devastating Instagram update about a cause close to her heart during the festive season.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently often update their fans on Twitter and Instagram with updates on their whereabouts and what they've been up to. Meghan often shares heartbreaking posts about causes that are close to her heart.

It is known that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quite active when it comes to charities and they use social media to promote those charities whenever they can. But we have to say that they may still need some time to get the hang of it.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's Instagram account posted a very heartfelt message in the spirit of Christmas. The post included a collage of photos from charities that are helping those in need at Christmas.

The heartwarming post read: "With the festive holiday season upon us, it's also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or maybe experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones...."It's an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.

The post went on to say that the Royal couple was continuing their monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the "Twelve Days of Christmas" - they had selected twelve organisations caring for those in need.

Reportedly, some of the organisations included Shelter, The Trussell Trust, Centrepoint, SSAFA, the Salvation Army and Social Bite. It sure looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting into the holiday spirit. You can check out the post here: