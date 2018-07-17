The adorable pictures of Prince Louis' christening ceremony have been released by the Kensington Palace on their official social media handles. Kate Middleton and Prince William are surely setting us couple goals with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis' christening ceremony took place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, last week. Though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip skipped the event due to their busy schedules and back-to-back royal engagements, other members including Prince Charles with wife Camilla Parker and Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle made it a grand affair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made an emotional tribute to Diana by playing the song 'Rhosymedre' (similar to the hymn played at Diana's funeral) during the procession. Louis' ceremony was presided by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also officiated Prince George in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte in July 2015.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.



? by Matt Holyoak.

The Duchess of Cambridge's captivating images with Prince Louis has definitely become the talk of the town.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



? by Matt Holyoak. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.



The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.



? @mattporteous

However, as soon as the images were released, something really caught the attention of fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



? by Matt Holyoak.

The charming image of Prince Louis along with his parents, siblings, grandparents (Charles and Camilla Parker), uncle Harry and aunt Meghan Markle looks perfect at first shot. But, fans quickly pointed out Meghan's hand gesture —holding Harry's hand.

Some fans were seriously angry and upset with Meghan for the gesture.

Did nobody give Meghan the 'blue theme' memo? — Amie △⃒⃘ (@amiescool) July 15, 2018 Why does Markle always hold onto Harry? — Audrey Di Agostino (@TitianTexan) July 15, 2018 Why is she always clinging to Harry? Girl, you got him, don't show such insecurities! — ??‍♀️ Deplorable Tatum?? (@Tatum0420) July 16, 2018

While some defended...

Lovely to see The Duchess of Sussex in an official family portrait (besides her wedding). She looks stunning. For everyone who is triggered by a simple loving gesture to her husband: GET OVER IT. — Invictus Coverage (@InvictusbyPepp) July 15, 2018 The Duchess of Sussex looks great I love her style ! Also, The Duke of Sussex and HRH make a beautiful couple ????????? ! — Roshelle Elizabeth Kie Means (@kie_means) July 16, 2018

However, things didn't end there, fans were also pissed off with Meghan's dress colour. Though the Duchess of Sussex looked perfect in her olive green gown, she came under the radar for bypassing the colour coordination. While the entire royals preferred wearing pastel and blue shades, Meghan was the only one missing out.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.

The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening.

Meghan' s outfit colour doesn't fit with the others. Wrong choice of colour in my opinion. — Sandy B (@Sanddaal) July 15, 2018 Megan's dress is distracting, it is too dark compared to the other women's dresses. She should've worn a lighter dress to a child's christening. — Elie (@Elie16205481) July 16, 2018

Looks like the former actress is keenly watched by the royal family fans. No matter what she wears, there is always a criticism attached to it.