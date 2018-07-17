Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Trinity College on the second day of their official two day royal visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

The adorable pictures of Prince Louis' christening ceremony have been released by the Kensington Palace on their official social media handles. Kate Middleton and Prince William are surely setting us couple goals with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis' christening ceremony took place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, last week. Though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip skipped the event due to their busy schedules and back-to-back royal engagements, other members including Prince Charles with wife Camilla Parker and Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle made it a grand affair.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made an emotional tribute to Diana by playing the song 'Rhosymedre' (similar to the hymn played at Diana's funeral) during the procession. Louis' ceremony was presided by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also officiated Prince George in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte in July 2015.

The Duchess of Cambridge's captivating images with Prince Louis has definitely become the talk of the town.

However, as soon as the images were released, something really caught the attention of fans.

The charming image of Prince Louis along with his parents, siblings, grandparents (Charles and Camilla Parker), uncle Harry and aunt Meghan Markle looks perfect at first shot. But, fans quickly pointed out Meghan's hand gesture —holding Harry's hand.

Some fans were seriously angry and upset with Meghan for the gesture.

While some defended...

However, things didn't end there, fans were also pissed off with Meghan's dress colour. Though the Duchess of Sussex looked perfect in her olive green gown, she came under the radar for bypassing the colour coordination. While the entire royals preferred wearing pastel and blue shades, Meghan was the only one missing out.

Looks like the former actress is keenly watched by the royal family fans. No matter what she wears, there is always a criticism attached to it.