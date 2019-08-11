Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known for decisions that raise eyebrows. But apparently, none was more shocking than choosing a name for their son.

It is known that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcomed their new royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this May, just under a year after their stunning royal wedding. It is no surprise that Meghan and Harry broke from royal tradition and chose an unconventional name for the Royal baby.

His name Archie is also a shortened version – for Archibald – which is unheard of for other royal names.

Although his father goes by the name Harry, his given name is actually Henry. Instead of giving Henry or Harry as a middle name, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Harrison as a patronymic, or name derived from one's father.

Now Meghan Markle has made waves ever since she joined the Royal Family, she has asserted her independence and tried to forge her own path as a Royal. Baby Archie's name was also one such move to assert her independence. The couple Sussex, especially Meghan has butted heads with the Royal Palace for her decision. And not choosing to name her baby after a Royal may have been her way of letting the Family know that she will not toe the Royal line.

But recently, it looks like all the criticism seems to be getting to Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex may finally be listening. She started off by celebrating her birthday without much pomp or ceremony, unlike her baby shower in New York. Meghan Markle may be turning over a new leaf as a Royal after all.